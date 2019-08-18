Events
Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.
Kids Dream family movie series: “Angry Birds 2” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Needleworkers Guild two locations — 1 p.m. Vahalla Bee Farm Honey Lace and More; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St., (Johnson conference center, basement), the first meeting is free, meetings will increase skills of hand stitched crafts, all levels welcome.
Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class — Noon. Jane Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Paint with wine workshop — 6-8 p.m. Wendy Jane Bantam, fourth Artist in Residence, hosting workhop, 14 spaces available, complete a piece of artwork to take home, $30, Cornhusker, 333 S. 13th St. Register:bit.ly/WineNotAug19th
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Votes for women: Nebraska suffrage exhibition — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Opening celebration, featuring historical re-enactments, snacks, live music and voter registration, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
“What to Expect with age-related eye problems"— 10:30 a.m. Dr. John Scdoris, Woodland Family Eye Care, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth.
Entertainment
Code Beer — Pink Boots Society: How to home brew event, 5-7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; 13 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Welcome to Medicare class — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29. This class explains the basics of medicare, speaker is Alicia Jones, free, Bryan East Campus, Plaza Conference Center. Register bryanhealth.org or 402-481-8886.