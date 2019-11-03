Events
Concerto: Undergraduate Solo Competition — 6-9 p.m. Finalists from the Glenn Korff School of Music compete to perform as soloists with the UNL Symphony Orchestra or the UNL Wind Ensemble, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org
Drop-in grief support group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Votes for Women: Nebraska's Suffrage Story Exhibit — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Del Ray Ballroom — Swing 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, 7 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
League of Women Voters — Noon. Nov. 7. "Income Inequality," speaker is Jerry Petr, professor emeritus, UNL College of Business, $15 members; $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13. Speaker and meeting, $16 (with lunch); $10 (meeting). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.