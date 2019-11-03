{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Concerto: Undergraduate Solo Competition — 6-9 p.m. Finalists from the Glenn Korff School of Music compete to perform as soloists with the UNL Symphony Orchestra or the UNL Wind Ensemble, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org   

Drop-in grief support group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Live music 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.  

Votes for Women: Nebraska's Suffrage Story Exhibit — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Entertainment

Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Swing 100 class, 7-8 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, 7 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register

League of Women Voters — Noon. Nov. 7. "Income Inequality," speaker is Jerry Petr, professor emeritus, UNL College of Business, $15 members; $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265. 

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13. Speaker and meeting, $16 (with lunch); $10 (meeting). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments