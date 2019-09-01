In observance of Labor Day, the following will be closed Monday:
* Aging Partners offices and senior centers are closed.
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Financial institutions.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Social Security administration.
* StarTran, no bus service.
* U.S. post offices; no mail delivery
* Note: Most support groups and organizations will not meet; check with individual groups.
The following will be open:
* Lincoln Children's Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
* Nebraska State Capitol, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tours hourly through 4 p.m., except at noon.
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium, 9:30-4:30 p.m.
Events
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Show and Shine: Bring your show car, $5 (burgers, hot dogs and chips), noon-5 p.m.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open-mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Joe McCarthyn, Mike McCrackin, 4-8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, 7:30-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn meeting — noon-1 p.m. Sept. 5. Speaker: Charlyne Berens, UNL professor emeritus of Journalism and Mass Communications and author, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations by Monday: lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.