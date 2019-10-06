Events
Blood presure screenings — 11 a.m. Lakeview Assisted Living, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha, Firth.
Caring for the Caregiver — 5:30 p.m. Stress relief yoga for caregivers, free, Hillcrest Firethorn Health Services, 8601 Firethorn Lane.
Changes to Medicare Part D presentation — 12:30 p.m. Aging Partners’ Karen O’Hara, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha, Firth.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Marks's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org
Health clinic: footcare — 9 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Loss of Loved One drop in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, free, 5925 Adams St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Free to view homes on the parade, see website for listing of homes: hbal.org.
Shining Star Night: Lincoln Children's Museum — 4-7 p.m. Event for families with kids whose health has been compromised by a medical condition, surgical procedures or medical treatment, closed to general public, free event, 1420 P St.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Youth dance class, 5-6 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are not Afraid" (NR), 5: p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.