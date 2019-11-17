Events
Capitol Jazz Series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Capital Jazz Society Big Band, Director Greg Simon, 440 S. 11th St.
Holiday Ornament workshop with Wendy Jane Bantam — 6-8 p.m. The Marriott's fourth artist in residence will be teaching a workshop on how to create holiday ornaments, $30 covers all supplies and wine, must purchase tickets in advance, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: eventbrite.com or call 402-474-7474.
Lincoln Needleworkers Guild — 1 p.m. Valhalla Bee Farm Honey Lace and More, 8713 Hartley St.; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St., (Johnson Conference Center, basement). Attend first meeting for free, meetings will increase skills of hand-stitched crafts.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Thanksgiving Holiday Meal and Safe Homes for Seniors presentation — 11:30 a.m. Holiday meal; 12:30 p.m. Speaker Dan King, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 311 Nemaha St., Firth.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation, Natalie Wolf, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Nebraska Caregiver Coalition Proclamations and luncheon — Nov. 19. 10 a.m. Proclamations; 11 a.m. ribbon cutting; 11:30 a.m. Governor's Mansion luncheon, $25, speaker Lynn Holley, Ph.D., Gerontology, UNO, 301 S. 13th St. Register by Nov. 12: aarp.event.com/NCCProclamaton19 or 402-323-3429
Women in Sales and Business — Dec., 11. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.