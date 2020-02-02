You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 2-3 Monday
View Comments

Calendar, 2-3 Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Cardio kickboxing classes — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, free, bring something to drink and a towel, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.  

Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam — 7-9:30 p.m. Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. 

Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.    

Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

Public invited to job-preparation classes — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free, bring a notebook and pen, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — Writing, poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in class, 6 p.m.,$5.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Ian Craig, Johnathan Leach, JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Meetings

Budget Outcomes — Noon. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Movies 

Mary Riepma Ross — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register 

League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting  Noon, Feb. 6. "2020 Census in Nebraska," speakers Josie Gatti Schafer and Diane Buchanan, Census Bureau Community Partnership specialist, $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers), binding reservations please. Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News