Calendar, 2-3 Monday

Events
Cardio kickboxing classes — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, free, bring something to drink and a towel, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam — 7-9:30 p.m. Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., bring bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Dance for Life class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Public invited to job-preparation classes — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free, bring a notebook and pen, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing, poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in class, 6 p.m.,$5.
You have free articles remaining.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Ian Craig, Johnathan Leach, JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Meetings
Budget Outcomes — Noon. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Feb. 6. "2020 Census in Nebraska," speakers Josie Gatti Schafer and Diane Buchanan, Census Bureau Community Partnership specialist, $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers), binding reservations please. Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.