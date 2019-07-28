{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.

Kids Dream family movie series: “WonderPark” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group —10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

Pet Therapy — 10 a.m. Zeke the therapy dog will be available to comfort visitors, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Prescott Elementary School swim — 6:30-8 p.m. Irvingdale Pool, free, 1900 Van Dorn St. 

Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. 

Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skates available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. 

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Tips for Selecting Produce — 12:30 p.m. Presenter Devin Miller, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha. 

Entertainment

Chez SoDo — Jesse McBee Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Opera Bell Band, 7-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar  Dale Watson and His Lonestars, 6 p.m., $20, tickets: ETIX.com and the Zoo bar. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7, 9:30; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

City Council — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

