Events

Breslow Center: ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. 

Capital Jazz series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Jim Williamson Trio, free, 11th and K streets.

Kids Dream Family movie series: “Hotel Transylvania 3” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream 

Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (with or without rental skates), 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group —10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

National Zookeeper Week — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit the zoo and thank a zoo employee, Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th.  

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models  8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through July 22, sponsored by Campus Life, State Capitol, 1445 K St. 

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — writers and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, Hector Anchondo Band, The Zoo Bar House Band, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $5.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

