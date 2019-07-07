{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Breslow Center: Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. 

Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.

Kids Dream Family movie series: “Smallfoot” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream 

Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (with or without rental skates), 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — The Iguanas, $12 (advance); $15 (day of show); tickets at door or Etix.com

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Hamlet" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. July 10. Networking in groups, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only). RSVP at wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Jump-start Writing Your Life Story — 1-4 p.m. July 17. Southeast Community College, Continuing Education Center, instructor Lois Poppe, class LLLX-1783 CEUA, $29. Register: 402-437-2700.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments