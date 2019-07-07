Events
Breslow Center: Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Smallfoot” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (with or without rental skates), 1880 Transformation Drive.
Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Iguanas, $12 (advance); $15 (day of show); tickets at door or Etix.com.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Hamlet" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. July 10. Networking in groups, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only). RSVP at wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Jump-start Writing Your Life Story — 1-4 p.m. July 17. Southeast Community College, Continuing Education Center, instructor Lois Poppe, class LLLX-1783 CEUA, $29. Register: 402-437-2700.