Events
A Tale of Two Kings: Johnny Carson School of Theatre — 7:30 p.m. A unique staging of Macbeth and Richard II, from Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, Studio Theatre, free, open to the public, 1209 R St.
County-City Art gallery: People, Places and Things — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paint on paper, by Jean Michelle Krejci, north side, 555 S. 10th St.
Lincoln City Libraries — through Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under can visit their local library branch during September and show their library card, renew or sign up for a new one, get coupons for Piezano’s and Roca Berry Farm. Lincolncitylibraries.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams. St.
Tai Chi: Continuing 24 Form — 1 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Learn to dance Country: 8 week dance lessons start, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7:30-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Director's Meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Public Meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.