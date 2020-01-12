You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar 1-13 Monday
View Comments

Calendar 1-13 Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Cardio kickboxing free class — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, bring a towel and water, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band, Director Dean Haist, 7-9:30 p.m.

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Mardi Gras Mask Workshop with Wendy Bantam: Cornhusker Marriott — 6 p.m. Create your own mask, 1 of 2 part series, Jan. 20 is the second workshop, $60, 333 S. 13th St. Register: facebook.com/events/691992341276414.

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — Charley Crockett, Joshua Ray Walker, 8 p.m., $17 (general advance); $20 (general day of show); $60 (table of 2); $120 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at door).

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — All writer's workshop, 7 p.m.; The Foundation: Featuring Swaul Pope, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Zipline Brewing Co. — Bingo, 6 p.m., free to play, prizes, 5740 Hidcote Drive.

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Meetings 

City Council pre-council meeting — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News