Calendar 1-13 Monday

Events
Cardio kickboxing free class — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, bring a towel and water, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band, Director Dean Haist, 7-9:30 p.m.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Mardi Gras Mask Workshop with Wendy Bantam: Cornhusker Marriott — 6 p.m. Create your own mask, 1 of 2 part series, Jan. 20 is the second workshop, $60, 333 S. 13th St. Register: facebook.com/events/691992341276414.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Charley Crockett, Joshua Ray Walker, 8 p.m., $17 (general advance); $20 (general day of show); $60 (table of 2); $120 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at door).
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
You have free articles remaining.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — All writer's workshop, 7 p.m.; The Foundation: Featuring Swaul Pope, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zipline Brewing Co. — Bingo, 6 p.m., free to play, prizes, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Meetings
City Council pre-council meeting — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.