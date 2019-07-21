Events
Breslow Center: ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Button Craft activity — 1-2 p.m. Use recycled books and comics to make buttons, free, Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Capital Jazz series: — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.
Kids Dream family movie series: “Despicable Me” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (skates available), 1880 Transformation Drive.
Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group —10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through July 22, State Capitol, 1445 K St.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson; featured reader David Chapelle, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Stand-up Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Nathan Hansen, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15, 9:55; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7, 9, 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.