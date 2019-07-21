{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Breslow Center: ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate, $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. 

Button Craft activity — 1-2 p.m. Use recycled books and comics to make buttons, free, Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Capital Jazz series: — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets.

Kids Dream family movie series: “Despicable Me” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.

Ice Box: roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. open skating, $5 (skates available), 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Live music — 9 a.m.-noon. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Loss of a Loved One drop-in grief group —10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models  8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through July 22, State Capitol, 1445 K St. 

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson; featured reader David Chapelle, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Stand-up Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Nathan Hansen, 7-9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15, 9:55; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7, 9, 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments