Calendar, 3-23 Monday

Events
Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring artist Bill Ganzel, daily through March 31, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Community Action Partnership Lancaster County Gathering Place soup kitchen — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up meal in to-go boxes from the front porch, 210 O St.
Meetings
City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
