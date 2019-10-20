{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Andrew Janak, saxaphonist, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St.

Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. $300 (couple), $200 (single), child care offered, Unity Church, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Divorce relationship recovery class — 6:30-8 p.m. $20, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org 

Dynamic Movement class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. 

Loss of Loved One drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.  

Lincoln Needleworkers Guild — 1 p.m. Valhalla Bee Farm Honey Lace and More, 8713 Hartley St.; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St., (Johnson Conference Center, basement). Attend first meeting for free, meetings will increase skills of hand-stitched crafts. 

Lincoln Police Trunk or Treat — 4-8 p.m. Decorated cruisers, family activities, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Lincoln Rose Society meeting — 7 p.m. The Legacy, 56th and Pioneers Blvd. 

Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.; 12:30 p.m. Gayla and Don Becker, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth. 

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance — Two classes: 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

Entertainment 

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — The Foundation, Hakim, Johnathan Leach, Lucas Kellison, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

