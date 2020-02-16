Calendar 2-17 Monday President's Day

In observance of Presidents Day, the following places will be closed today:
* Aging Partners offices and Senior Centers
* City, county, state and federal offices
* Financial institutions
* Lincoln Children's Museum
* Lincoln City Libraries
* Nebraska History Museum
* Pioneers Park Nature Center and Chet Ager Nature Center
* State Department of Motor Vehicles
* U.S. Post Office (no mail delivery)
The following will be open:
* Morrill Hall, open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
* State Capitol: guided tours offered every hour, except noon, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
* StarTran
* University of Nebraska
Events
You have free articles remaining.
Art show: Bryan East Art Gallery wall — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, through Feb. 28, Nancy Childs, paper and printmaking, free, 1600 S. 48th St.
Capital Jazz Series: Aaron Stroessner Trio — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
H2O Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. New exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Native Voices exhibit: Love Library South — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, artwork, objects and interactive media, free, second floor, 1318 R St.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Hopcat — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation: featuring Quintin Siemek, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:15 p.m.; Earth (NR) 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30 or 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.