You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar 2-17 Monday President's Day
View Comments
calendar

Calendar 2-17 Monday President's Day

{{featured_button_text}}

In observance of Presidents Day, the following places will be closed today:

* Aging Partners offices and Senior Centers

* City, county, state and federal offices

* Financial institutions 

* Lincoln Children's Museum

* Lincoln City Libraries

* Nebraska History Museum

* Pioneers Park Nature Center and Chet Ager Nature Center

* State Department of Motor Vehicles

* U.S. Post Office (no mail delivery)

The following will be open:

* Morrill Hall, open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

* State Capitol: guided tours offered every hour, except noon, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

* StarTran

* University of Nebraska

Events

Art show: Bryan East Art Gallery wall — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, through Feb. 28, Nancy Childs, paper and printmaking, free, 1600 S. 48th St.

Capital Jazz Series: Aaron Stroessner Trio — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org

H2O Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. New exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St. 

Native Voices exhibit: Love Library South — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, artwork, objects and interactive media, free, second floor, 1318 R St.

Entertainment

Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Raven — Trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Hopcat — Trivia, 7 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — The Foundation: featuring Quintin Siemek, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:15 p.m.; Earth (NR) 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30 or 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News