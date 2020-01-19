Calendar 1-20 Monday Martin Luther King Jr Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the following are closed:
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery
* Department of Motor Vehicles
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran administration is closed
* Nebraska History Museum
* University of Nebraska
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* Lincoln City Libraries
* Banking and financial institutions
These businesses will remain open:
* Lincoln Children's Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
* State Capitol is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
* StarTran bus service is available
Events
Cardio kickboxing free class — 7:30 p.m. Mondays, bring a towel and water, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Bill Wimmer, 7-9:30 p.m.
Lincoln Needleworkers Guild — 1 p.m. Valhalla Bee Farm Honey Lace and More, 8713 Hartley St.; 7 p.m. Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St., (Johnson Conference Center, basement). Attend first meeting for free.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Martin Luther King Jr. March and Youth Rally — 11:30 a.m. Empowerment program and rally, free, UNL Student Union Ballroom, 1400 R St, then march to the State Capitol at 1445 K St. More information: 402-472-5500.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
DelRay Ballroom — Shag dance drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Writer's workshop, 7-9 p.m.; The Foundation featuring Jadyn Keller, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Register
General Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) — 6-7:30 p.m. Sessions will help landowners and producers learn how to maximize their score, free, must register, UNL Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road. Register: NebraskaPF.com or call 724-309-5267.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Brunch — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Keynote speaker Ruby Bridges, email diversity@unl.edu to be added to the event wait list, Willa Cather Dining Complex, Red Cloud Room, 530 N. 17th St. More information: call 402-472-5500.
Vocalists needed
Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26. New and returning members are invited, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St.