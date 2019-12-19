Calendar, 12-20 Friday

Winter Solstice hike: Pioneers Park Nature Center — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy a winter walk with a tour guide, kids must be accompanied by adults, dress for winter conditions, $4, kids and adults, please register by Wednesday at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (click on purple register button) or 402-441-7847 (press 2) 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must have a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members) or $17 (non-members). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, topic is "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

