Calendar, 12-20 Friday

Events
Care Bear for Kids Drive — 4:30 p.m. (doors); 5 p.m. (show), family event, free (kids 15 and under), admission is $5 (adults) or a donation of a new teddy bear or stuffed animal, Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Christmas caroling and storytelling: Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Chris Sayre will perform "The Night Before Christmas," and play the mandolin and saw, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Ice skating: Railyard — 5 p.m.-midnight, Friday, skate rental: $6 (kids 11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Jazz concert with Darryl White Trio — 8 p.m. Darryl White, trumpet and flugelhorn; Kevin Lloyd, keyboard; Christian Chesanek, bass: $15 (advance); $20 (at the door), Grand Manse, Boiler Room, third floor, 129 N. 10th St.
Live Blues concert: Rags and the Recess Players — 5 p.m. $5, Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.
Men's drop-in grief group: Hy-Vee — 1:30 p.m. Get comfort and support from others with similar situations, free, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Winter Solstice hike: Pioneers Park Nature Center — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy a winter walk with a tour guide, kids must be accompanied by adults, dress for winter conditions, $4, kids and adults, please register by Wednesday at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (click on purple register button) or 402-441-7847 (press 2) 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must have a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members) or $17 (non-members). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, topic is "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
