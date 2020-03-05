Calendar, 3-6 Friday

Events
Alice in Wonderland — 7 p.m. $10 (students); $10 (seniors); $12 (adults) Haymarket Theatre, Apothecary Lofts, 140 N. Eighth St.
American Cancer Society fundraiser featuring Occasionally Hilarious — 5-9 p.m. Enjoy a fish dinner and comedy, $10, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Occasionallyhilarious.com.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Kids Dream Winter film "Trolls" — 10 a.m. $3; visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Indiexplore — 10 a.m. Book reading, hands-on activity, free, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
Mother-son dance — 6-7:30 p.m. Hockey-themed dance party that including photo booth, light snacks provided, $15 (non-members); $7 (YMCA members), Fallbrook YMCA gymnasium, 700 Penrose Drive.
Native Voices exhibit — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, free, Love Library South second floor, 1318 R St.
You have free articles remaining.
Tabitha men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Share your grief stories with others, free, Hy-Vee deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. Tabitha.org.
Gateway Mall weekend market — 4-9 p.m. Showcasing a variety of local artists, crafters and small-business owners; live music, Ryan Human, free event, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Will Eisner week exhibit — 7:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. View the unique collection of comic book art, reproductions and reprints from Professor Dan Howard, Love Library Link, 1248 R St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m. 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Speaker Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the science of weight management, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James on Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.