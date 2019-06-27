Events
American Dexter Cattle Show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families through Labor Day, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m. Circus arts water performance, northeast Sears parking lot, tickets $10-$40, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com/tickets/518_Water-Circus-I-Silver-Unit-Lincoln-NE.
Live music: Bill and Patti Show — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Live music: Sylvia Griffith — 11:15 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Breslow public and cosmic ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. public skate; 7:30-9:30 p.m. cosmic; $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Ice Box public and cosmic night roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. public skate; 7-10 p.m. cosmic; $5 (with or without rental skates), live music by QuickPro DJ's, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Move More Lincoln free fitness class — noon-12:45 p.m., Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Rummage Sale: Benefiting flood relief victims — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, Lincoln Lutheran Middle/High School, 1100 N. 56th St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
SouthPointe Pavilions Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hardwood Dash Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Meetings
University of Nebraska Board of Regents — 9:15 a.m. presentation; 9:30 a.m. meeting, Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Jump Start Writing Your Life Story — 1-4 p.m. July 17. Southeast Community College, Continuing Education Center, instructor Lois Poppe, class LLLX-1783 CEUA, $29. Register: 402-437-2700.