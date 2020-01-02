Calendar, 1-3 Friday

Events
Art lab: Walt Library — 1:30-3 p.m. Teens will create their own do-it-yourself bath fizzer using essential oils; register at the service desk or call 402-441-4460, 6701 S. 14th St.
Adult book talk group: Bethany Library — 10:30 a.m. All are welcome, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
Ice skating: Railyard — 5 p.m.-midnight. Skate rental: $6 (11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
First Friday art show and live Music: Storm Cellar — 5 p.m. Featured artists; 9 p.m. live music with Jonathan Leach; food available for purchase, JuJu’s Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 3233½ S. 13th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
National fruit cake toss day: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring history to life, making and tossing a fruit cake, scavenger hunt, make and take crafts, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.ne.gov/museum or 402-471-4757.
Visit from Zeke, the pet therapy dog — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, on "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 (lunch); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
