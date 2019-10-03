{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Bell-issimo — 12:10 p.m. Ensemble of 16 bell ringers, lunch available for purchase, free concert, donations accepted, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org.

Book signing and author visit: "Rescue the Teacher Save the Child" — 4-7 p.m. Author Paula Baack is visiting Barnes and Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

Disney on Ice presents "Worlds of Enchantment" — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621. 

First Lutheran's First Friday Jazz — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Darryl White Combo will perform, bring your own lunch or lunch available for purchase, suggested donation is $6, free concert, bring nonperishable items for the food pantry, 1551 S. 70th St. 

Greater Lincoln Obedience Dog Club Agility Trials — 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free event and parking, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Homecoming Cornstock festival — 4:30-9:30 p.m. Festival kickoff, 5-7 p.m. Memorial Stadium Loop; Parade, 6 p.m., starting at 17th and Vine streets, ending at Memorial Stadium Loop; Hannah Huston performs, 6:50 p.m.; Pep rally and jester competition, 7:15-8 p.m., Memorial Stadium Loop, 14th and Vine streets. 

Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Lincoln Artist's Guild new location: art showing — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, showing a variety of artists, with mixed mediums, through Oct. 27, Lux Arts Center, 2601 N. 48th St. 

National Bike Challenge Championship celebration — 5-7 p.m. Festivities include food trucks, raffle prizes, awards and commemorative t-shirt available for purchase, Zipline Brewery, 2100 Magnum Circle.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-11 p.m. Family-friendly games, 3-8 p.m.; Live DJ, 8-11 p.m., 350 Canopy St. 

Priscilla the therapy dog visit — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.     

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Register

Artists needed  10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.  

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.  

Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW. No cost, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments