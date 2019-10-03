Events
Bell-issimo — 12:10 p.m. Ensemble of 16 bell ringers, lunch available for purchase, free concert, donations accepted, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org.
Book signing and author visit: "Rescue the Teacher Save the Child" — 4-7 p.m. Author Paula Baack is visiting Barnes and Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Disney on Ice presents "Worlds of Enchantment" — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.
First Lutheran's First Friday Jazz — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Darryl White Combo will perform, bring your own lunch or lunch available for purchase, suggested donation is $6, free concert, bring nonperishable items for the food pantry, 1551 S. 70th St.
Greater Lincoln Obedience Dog Club Agility Trials — 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free event and parking, 4100 N. 84th St.
Homecoming Cornstock festival — 4:30-9:30 p.m. Festival kickoff, 5-7 p.m. Memorial Stadium Loop; Parade, 6 p.m., starting at 17th and Vine streets, ending at Memorial Stadium Loop; Hannah Huston performs, 6:50 p.m.; Pep rally and jester competition, 7:15-8 p.m., Memorial Stadium Loop, 14th and Vine streets.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lincoln Artist's Guild new location: art showing — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, showing a variety of artists, with mixed mediums, through Oct. 27, Lux Arts Center, 2601 N. 48th St.
National Bike Challenge Championship celebration — 5-7 p.m. Festivities include food trucks, raffle prizes, awards and commemorative t-shirt available for purchase, Zipline Brewery, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-11 p.m. Family-friendly games, 3-8 p.m.; Live DJ, 8-11 p.m., 350 Canopy St.
Priscilla the therapy dog visit — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW. No cost, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.