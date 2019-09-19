Events
Annual rummage sale — 8 a.m.-noon. Baked goods and items for sale, lunch served, proceeds benefiting missions. Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.
City Book library sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and author, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Lincoln Arts festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Shop art and enjoy the Lincoln Calling music performances. Locations include: P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13th and 14th streets between P and Q streets, and Tower Square. See map: Artscene.org.
Lincoln Calling music festival — Through Sunday. 80 Bands, 8 venues, 4 days, art, music, multi-media, wellness events and workshops, see website for tickets, times and line up. Lincolncalling.com.
Live music — 10 a.m. Kevin Rea, Northeast Senior Center,
Move More Lincoln: movement and music class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Family-friendly games; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St.
Screamers — 7-9 p.m. Spotlight Cabaret: Brent D. Kuenning and Steve Geyer; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors over 65 and military with ID); $11 (kids).
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
James Arthur Vineyard — 6:30 p.m. World Famous Murder Mystery dinner theatre, $52.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Rural Health Advisory Board commission — 1:30-4 p.m. Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South.