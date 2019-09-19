{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Annual rummage sale — 8 a.m.-noon. Baked goods and items for sale, lunch served, proceeds benefiting missions. Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

City Book library sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and author, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.

Lincoln Arts festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Shop art and enjoy the Lincoln Calling music performances. Locations include: P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13th and 14th streets between P and Q streets, and Tower Square. See map: Artscene.org.  

Lincoln Calling music festival — Through Sunday. 80 Bands, 8 venues, 4 days, art, music, multi-media, wellness events and workshops, see website for tickets, times and line up. Lincolncalling.com.

Live music — 10 a.m. Kevin Rea, Northeast Senior Center, 

Move More Lincoln: movement and music class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Family-friendly games; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Screamers — 7-9 p.m. Spotlight Cabaret: Brent D. Kuenning and Steve Geyer; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors over 65 and military with ID); $11 (kids).

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.  

James Arthur Vineyard  6:30 p.m. World Famous Murder Mystery dinner theatre, $52.

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings

Rural Health Advisory Board commission — 1:30-4 p.m. Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments