Events
Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (with or without skate rental), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln: Balls and bands fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Stretch and strengthen, free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday night concert: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Limit Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
VA Coffeehaus event — 12:15 p.m. August Moon Band, snacks and beverages, 11 a.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 600 S. 70th St., elevator on first level.
Votes for Women: Nebraska suffrage exhibition — 5-7:30 p.m. Opening celebration, featuring historical re-enactments, snacks, live music and voter registration, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Whitetails Unlimited Banquet: Celebration of the Second Amendment — 5 p.m. Games, raffle and social hour; 7 p.m. Dinner. Tickets: 402-975-8951, or Saul Solter, 402-276-4399, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
University Board of Regents — 10 a.m. Presentation; 11 a.m. Meeting, Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. Board Room.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Volunteer readers needed at McPhee Elementary — 40 adult readers are needed to help students with their reading for an hour or more, per week. Call the main office at McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd. 402-436-1150.