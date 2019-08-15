{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (with or without skate rental), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. 

Move More Lincoln: Balls and bands fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Stretch and strengthen, free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

SouthPointe Pavilions Friday night concert: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Limit Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. 

VA Coffeehaus event — 12:15 p.m. August Moon Band, snacks and beverages, 11 a.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 600 S. 70th St., elevator on first level.

Votes for Women: Nebraska suffrage exhibition 5-7:30  p.m. Opening celebration, featuring historical re-enactments, snacks, live music and voter registration, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Whitetails Unlimited Banquet: Celebration of the Second Amendment — 5 p.m. Games, raffle and social hour; 7 p.m. Dinner. Tickets: 402-975-8951, or Saul Solter, 402-276-4399, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Meetings

University Board of Regents 10 a.m. Presentation; 11 a.m. Meeting, Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. Board Room. 

Register 

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Volunteer readers needed at McPhee Elementary — 40 adult readers are needed to help students with their reading for an hour or more, per week. Call the main office at McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd. 402-436-1150.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments