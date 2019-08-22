Events
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition — 7 p.m. Watch and listen to a preview of the first halftime show of the 2019 football season, free, Memorial Stadium, enter through gates 3 and 6, One Stadium Drive.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln: Balls and bands fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Stretch and strengthen, free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
My Big Fat Greek Festival — 4-9 p.m. Authentic Greek pastries, items for purchase, kids activities, Greek music and dancing by the Dynamis Dancers of Lincoln, $2 adults or bring a non-perishable food item; free, kids 12 and under; free, military, firefighters, first responders and police officers, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St. More information 402-560-5150.
Pulse Music Festival — $25, Bands including Hambooger, Still Trill, BurnaDub and more, Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. Tickets: event/brite.com/e/pulse-music-festival-tickets-55126543977.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3 survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday night concert: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. 11:30 a.m. Lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.