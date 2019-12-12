Calendar, 12-13 Friday

Events
Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus: Scheels — 4-7 p.m. Find Mrs. Claus on the second floor, training room for cookie decorating, face painting, photo booth, letters to Santa, enter to win a gift card, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Hannah Huston at the Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. (doors); 7 p.m. (show), $27.50 (balcony); $32.50 (loge); $42.50 (orchestra); $47.50 (dance floor), 140 N. 13th St., tickets: Rococotheatre.com.
Holidays in the Haymarket — 6-9 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment and horse and sleigh rides, free, Seventh and P streets.
Johnny Carson Center for the Emerging Arts: open house studios — 5-8 p.m. Community visitors can get a first look at the work being created at the Center, and meet the students from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, 1300 Q St. Registration is requested at: go.unl.edu/xyjs.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogan & Hill, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Musical Theatre showcase — 7:30 p.m. Scenes from both classic and contemporary musicals will be performed by Nebraska’s award-winning musical theatre students, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Ice skating: Railyard — 5 p.m.-midnight, Friday, skate rental: $6 (kids 11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Walk up or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, but not required, 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.
South of Downtown Community Development: 2nd Friday art walk — 5-7 p.m. Artwork from Everett Elementary School students, Park Middle School eighth graders, and Lincoln High students, expressing power, oppression and freedom; 6 p.m. Live music, Thumper & Generation One Band and guest Brian Holland; JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th St.; Lori Allison from the Millions Band, Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S 11th St.
Symphony Orchestra: "Tragic Visions" — 7:30 p.m. Members of the Symphony Orchestra including students from throughout UNL, performing Beethoven's Coriolan Overture; Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony in B minor, Scherzo in B minor, Rosamunde Entr’acte No. 1; also Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2; $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Meetings
Veteran's Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 9 a.m. Antelope Park, enclosed shelter, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
