Calendar, 12-13 Friday

Ice skating: Railyard — 5 p.m.-midnight, Friday, skate rental: $6 (kids 11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Walk up or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, but not required, 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

South of Downtown Community Development: 2nd Friday art walk — 5-7 p.m. Artwork from Everett Elementary School students, Park Middle School eighth graders, and Lincoln High students, expressing power, oppression and freedom; 6 p.m. Live music, Thumper & Generation One Band and guest Brian Holland; JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th St.; Lori Allison from the Millions Band, Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S 11th St.

Symphony Orchestra: "Tragic Visions" — 7:30 p.m. Members of the Symphony Orchestra including students from throughout UNL, performing Beethoven's Coriolan Overture; Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony in B minor, Scherzo in B minor, Rosamunde Entr’acte No. 1; also Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2; $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.