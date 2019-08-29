Events
Wranglers Quarter Horse Amateur Show — 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Blood pressure clinic — 11 a.m. Angels Care Home Health nurses, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Football Friday at the Wick Alumni Center — 5-7 p.m. Spirit Squad, mascots, pep band, interactive kids activities, DJ D-Wayne, Voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe, Valentino's pizza for purchase, free event, 1520 R St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Kevin Rea, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln: Line dance class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Cornhusker Marching Band, interactive games, speaker Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Stronger than Hunger fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Host Brenden Stai, other former Huskers Jay Moore, Josh Banderas and Kenny Bell and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, live DJ, food and beverages available for purchase, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.