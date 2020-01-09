Calendar 1-10 Friday

Events
Cabin Fever Antique show: Lancaster Event Center — 4-8 p.m. Variety of antiques and vintage items for purchase, $5 (door), 4100 N. 84th St.
Chalk couture workshop: Rock 'n' Joe Coffee — 7-9 p.m. Designer Stacy Hyde instructs how to make two chalk door signs, $22.50, 5025 Lindberg St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
South of Downtown Second Friday Art walk — 5-7 p.m. Featuring "Ripples of a Shared Narrative," photo exhibition by Devon Coulson, collaborative neighborhood art event, visit with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel about the bond issue; 7 p.m. live music, Mesonjixx Band; Juju's Cajun and Creole Vegan Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th St.; also 5-8 p.m. Featuring artist Noah Whyrick; live music, Rick Minnick; Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S. 11th St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, on "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 (lunch); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
