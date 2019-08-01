Events
Air Power History Tour: Commemorative Air Force — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase rides and tour aircraft, $15 (adults), $10 (ages 10-17), free (9 and under), Silverhawk Aviation, 1751 W. Kearney Ave. Book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska.
Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln free fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Movie and Wine Under the Stars: "Caddyshack" — 9:30 p.m. $15, James Arthur Vineyards, 2901 W. Raymond Road, tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Open ice skating— 1-3:15 p.m., $6 (adults), $5 (kids), $3 skate rental, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St.
Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30 p.m. D’ Funk Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Special Olympics: Fall Games — Citywide, including Mahoney Softball Complex, Speedway Village, Woods Tennis Center and Mahoney Golf Course, Information: sone.org.
Stepping On fall prevention class — 10 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Zeke the Pet Therapy dog visit — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Justice Council — 7:30 a.m. Lancaster Board of Commissioners Building, 605 S. 10th St. Room 137 A.