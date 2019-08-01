{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Air Power History TourCommemorative Air Force  9 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase rides and tour aircraft, $15 (adults), $10 (ages 10-17), free (9 and under), Silverhawk Aviation, 1751 W. Kearney Ave. Book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska.

Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.

Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. 

Move More Lincoln free fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Movie and Wine Under the Stars: "Caddyshack" — 9:30 p.m. $15, James Arthur Vineyards, 2901 W. Raymond Road, tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com

Open ice skating— 1-3:15 p.m., $6 (adults), $5 (kids), $3 skate rental, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. 

Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.  

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30 p.m. D’ Funk Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.  

Special Olympics: Fall Games — Citywide, including Mahoney Softball Complex, Speedway Village, Woods Tennis Center and Mahoney Golf Course, Information: sone.org.

Stepping On fall prevention class  — 10 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St. 

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.

Zeke the Pet Therapy dog visit — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.  

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Meetings

Justice Council — 7:30 a.m. Lancaster Board of Commissioners Building, 605 S. 10th St. Room 137 A.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments