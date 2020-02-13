Calendar, 2-14 Friday

Events
Art show: Bryan East Art Gallery wall — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, through Feb. 28, free, 1600 S. 48th St.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Disney’s Enchanted Tales featuring “Pocahontas” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for showtimes, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Indiexplore: Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Speaker, book reading, hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.
Native Voices exhibit: Love Library South — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, artwork, objects and interactive media, free, second floor, 1318 R St.
You have free articles remaining.
Valentine's Day events
Abendmusik presents My Funny Valentine Concert — 8 p.m. $40, funds raised benefit free community concerts throughout the year, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org.
Great Gatsby Back to the Prom night — 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Dress in 1920s attire, dancing, live DJ, and photo booth; $30 (couples); $20 (singles), Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Valentine's free coffee day: Front Porch Coffee — 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Get a free small drink while supplies last, 5925 Adams St.
Valentine's Day parents' night out: Lincoln Children's Museum — 5-9 p.m. Drop your kids off for hands-on activities, museum play, snacks and a movie. Drop-off starts at 5 p.m. and pickup goes until 9 p.m.; $25 (non-members per kid); $20 (members per kid), 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Valentine Wine & Dine: Morrill Hall — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Adults-only celebration and dinner, planetarium show, $50, ticket sales end 10 a.m. Friday, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Parasite" (R): 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:15 p.m.; "Earth" (NR): 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.