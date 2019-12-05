Calendar, 12-6 Friday

Events
Barnes & Noble "Polar Express" Pajama Storytime — 7-8:30 p.m. Kids come in your pajamas, listen to the classic story Polar Express, 5150 O St.
Christmas Palooza — 7:30 p.m. TADA Theatre, Haymarket District, 701 P St. TADAtheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Eisentrager-Howard Gallery: Capstone Exhibition — 5-7 p.m. Featuring the artwork of graduating candidates for bachelor's degrees, Stadium Drive and T Street.
First Friday Jazz: Ed Love Combo — 11:30 a.m. Showcasing jazzy Christmas songs, free, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
Heritage League Holiday of Trees: Westminster Presbyterian Church — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. View 20 beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, homemade food items, raffles; 5-7 p.m. Santa Claus visit, $1, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Holidays in the Haymarket — 6-9 p.m. Live music, horse and sleigh rides, 7th and P streets.
Holiday open house and pop-up market — 5-8 p.m. Shop 20 companies, free hot chocolate and snacks, 2124 Y St.
You have free articles remaining.
IndiExplore ultisensory Storytime — 10 a.m. Reading by Janelle from Silver Sky Imports, and listening to singing bowls, free, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
First Friday concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 11:30 a.m. Lunch, $5; 12:10-12:50 p.m. free concert; also Noyes Gallery Art Show, featuring Lynette Fast, in the Paine Parlor, 12th and M streets.
League of Human Dignity show — 8 a.m.-5 p.m."Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, 1701 P St.
Red Deer Studio — 3-6 p.m. "The Wanderer," by Shawn Teseo Ballarin, 2947 T St.
Winter Lights at Tower Square — 6-7 p.m. music performance from the East Jazz and Iglesia de la Comunidad Band, treats and beverages, Santa and Mrs. Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m. free trolley rides, 13th and P streets.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Open session agenda, 1526 K St., fourth floor, Conference Room D.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.