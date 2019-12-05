Calendar, 12-6 Friday

First Friday concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 11:30 a.m. Lunch, $5; 12:10-12:50 p.m. free concert; also Noyes Gallery Art Show, featuring Lynette Fast, in the Paine Parlor, 12th and M streets.

League of Human Dignity show — 8 a.m.-5 p.m."Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, 1701 P St.

Red Deer Studio — 3-6 p.m. "The Wanderer," by Shawn Teseo Ballarin, 2947 T St.

Winter Lights at Tower Square — 6-7 p.m. music performance from the East Jazz and Iglesia de la Comunidad Band, treats and beverages, Santa and Mrs. Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m. free trolley rides, 13th and P streets.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Meetings

Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Open session agenda, 1526 K St., fourth floor, Conference Room D.