Closing
Nebraska State Capitol — The Capitol is closed all day Saturday due to maintenance on the new heating and ventilation system. The building will be open for public tours 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Events
Art Event: South of Downtown Art Hub — 6-8 p.m. Original abstract watercolors by Andrea Jenkins and her adult students; 6 p.m. live poetry reading; 7 p.m. Jonah Bennett Jazz Band; food available for purchase from JuJu’s Vegan Cajun Cuisine, pop-up vegan pastry chef Maggie Wallace, live music with DJ Ol Moanin, 1247 S. 11th St.; also Pepe’s Bistro has food available for purchase, 1311 S. 11th St.
Bake and rummage sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Benefiting F Street Community Center and Immanuel Church Women's missions, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.
Craft fair: Woodlands at Hillcrest Assisted Living and Memory Care — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Variety of craft items, baked goods and lunch available for purchase, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, donations accepted, 9421 Gable Pines Road.
County-City art gallery: People, Places and Things — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paint on paper by Jean Michelle Krejci, north side, 555 S. 10th St.
Friday Night Lights for high school students — 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Open to all students, safe event after the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East football game, adult chaperones and snacks, $5 or $5 non-perishable food item donation, Lincoln Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. More information: Ian 402-423-4769.
Heartland Boer Extravaganza Sale — 5 p.m. Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
IGNITE series — 12:30 p.m. Speakers Kevin Cunningham, New York artist, and Tom Donahue, producer, free, Johnny Carson Center for Media Arts, 1300 Q St. Room 101.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln: Movement with Mitzi class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Family-friendly games; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St.
Red Tie Ball for Cystic Fibrosis — 6-9 p.m. Multicourse meal, craft beers and speaker, benefiting Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: events.cff.org/lincolnredtie/Donate/Tickets.
Silver Classic Horse Show — 8 a.m. Free for spectators, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Nearby
Opening day at Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m, Friday. Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off Interstate 80, exit 439. Hay-rack ride, barnyard adventure rider, food stands, plus walk through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail and graveyard. See website for admission and more info, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Open session agenda, Ferguson House, 700 S. 16th St.
Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 9 a.m. Antelope Park enclosed shelter, 1650 Memorial Drive.