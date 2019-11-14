Events
America Recycles Day events — Volunteers with the Bin Buddies Recycling Assistance Team will answer recycling questions at select city recyclable collection sites, go to lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: buddies).
Holiday handmade art show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, Lux Center, 2601 N. 48th St.
Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts dedication event — 9 a.m. 13th and Q streets. List of speakers: carsoncenter.unl.edu.
Live music — 10 a.m. Mike McCracken, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-11 p.m. Cornhusker Marching Band, games, beverages, family activities, live DJ, 350 Canopy St.
Pet photos with Santa — 5-8 p.m. $25, get a picture CD and two 4x6 prints, proceeds benefiting Capital Humane Society, Camp Bow Wow, 5930 S. 57th St.
VA Coffeehaus — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Kramer Sisters live performance, Quilts of Valor presentation, free, 600 S. 70th St.
Winter Holiday open house: Cause for Paws — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, proceeds benefiting animal charities and rescues in Nebraska, 2445 S. 48th St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Auditions
Pippin / Holiday Cabaret / Our Town Workshop — 4-8:15 p.m. Nov. 22. If singing, prepare 16 bars of music in the musical style of Pippin and a 1-minute contemporary monologue. Casting all roles; to sign up for an audition and see a list of roles, go to unl.edu/prodmgr/auditions-casting.