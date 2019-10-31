Events
Book launch party at Hub Cafe — 6-8 p.m. Steve McFadden will read from his new book, "Deep Agroecology: Farms, food and our future" and give remarks following, free event, 250 N. 21st St.
First Friday Jazz: The Lightning Bugs Trio — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free concert, lunch available for purchase, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative Week: Hosted by UNL Forsythe Family program — 7 p.m. Keynote address from Sarah Deer, expert on violence against native women, citizen of Muscogee Oklahoma Nation and National Women's Hall of Fame, free event; 8:30 p.m. Reception following, Nebraska Union, auditorium, 1400 R St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
James Arthur Vineyards World Famous Murder Mystery — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Event is at Billy's Restaurant, 1301 H St. Reservations: Jamesarthurvineyards or 402-474-0084.
Medicaid qualifications and the 5-year lookback program — 10 a.m. Speaker Andrew Loudon, trust and real estate specialist, discusses strategies to pay for long-term care. RSVP: 531-739-3500.
Nativity showcase event — 6-8 p.m. Listen to local youth tell artisan stories behind this year's newest nativities, free snacks, Ten Thousand Villages, 801 P St.
Project funway fashion event: Fresh Start fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. VIP party; 6:30 p.m. General admission, event including fashion show, silent auction, appetizers, desserts, clothing at discounted prices, pop-up Daisy shop, $50 (general admission); $75 (VIP), Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: Freshstarthome.org.
Visit from Zeke the pet therapy dog — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Justice Council — 7:30 a.m. 605 S. 10th St. Room 137 A.