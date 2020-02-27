Calendar, 2-28 Friday

Events
Art show: Bryan East Art Gallery wall — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Final day of show, free, 1600 S. 48th St.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Big Red Invitational: Hollywood Bowl — 12:30 p.m. First 100 fans get free pizza, pop and a bowling pin water bottle, enter to win a Husker bowling ball, 920 N. 48th St.
Disney's "The Little Mermaid" — 7 p.m. $10 (adults); $6 (kids), YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. YAAL.org or 402-417-4137.
Free dinner & "Toy Story 4" movie: Trinity Lutheran School — 6-9 p.m. Friday. 6 p.m. Dinner, arts and crafts to follow; 7 p.m. Movie showing, bring lawn chairs and blankets, popcorn provided, 1200 N. 56th St. TrinityofLincoln.org or 402-466-1800.
Kids Dream Winter film "Abominable" — 10 a.m. $3; visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Indiexplore: Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Book reading, hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.
Matilda the Musical — 7 p.m. $10 (adults); $8 (kids), Lincoln North Star, 5501 N. 33rd St. Tickets: lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz.
Music performance — 10 a.m. Bill Hogan, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Native Voices exhibit — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, free, Love Library South second floor, 1318 R St.
Nebraska Rodeo Barrel Team races: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. exhibitions start; 11 a.m. open starts. To enter race: $5, exhibitions; $40, open; $25, kids 18 and under; $5 peewee, 5 and under, entries close at 10 a.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Russ's Wine & Food experience: Embassy Suites — 5-8 p.m. 90 booths, artisan breads, cheese, wine, raffle to win a four-day trip to Napa, California, $50 (advance); $60 (door), 1040 P St. russmarket.com/wine-and-food-experience/.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Corpus Christi" (NR) 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "I Was at Home But" (R) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
