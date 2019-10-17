Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime: "Good Night Little Blue Truck" — 7 p.m. Listen to the story by Alice Schertle about Little Blue Truck and his friend Toad, free hot apple cider or juice, plus a cookie, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Chair yoga — 11 a.m. East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road.
Children’s Storytime — 10 a.m. Read a story, hands-on craft activity, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. Indigobridgebooks.com.
Community Health Endowment: Community conversations series — 10 a.m. "How where we live, work and play affect our health," free event, 5025 Garland St.
Friday fun night at Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-7:30 pm. Dinner, $10.95.; 7:30-11 p.m., Catch A Ride Band, $8, 500 West Industrial Drive.
Introduction to Tai-Chi class: Aging Partners — 10:30 a.m. Ann Heydt, instructor, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Artist's Guild art showing at new location — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Local artists showing mixed mediums, through Oct. 27, Lux Arts Center, 2601 N. 48th St.
North Central Regional Horse Reining Championships — 8 a.m. Free admission, food and beverage available for purchase from Austin Blues, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Pumpkin painting party — 3-5 p.m. Kids can decorate a pumpkin to take home, supplies provided, free event, Super Saver Foods, 840 Fallbrook Blvd.
Stefon Harris and The Blackout Band — 7:30 p.m. Listen to songs from Harris' new release Sonic Creed, accompanied by The Blackout Band, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Wagon rides at Pioneers Park — Book a 30-minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Before You Know It" (NR): 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR): 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
League of Women Voters — Noon. Oct. 19. "Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's rights here and abroad," LWVLL is co-sponsoring the event with OLLI, $15 (members); $17 (non-members), register by Oct. 11 at 402-472-6265.