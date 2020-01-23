Calendar, 1-24 Friday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Great Plains 8-Ball Shootout and Pink Ladies silent auction: Lancaster Event Center — 9:30 a.m. 4100 N. 84th St.
Hy-Vee Wine, Beer and Food experience "Roaring Good Time": Cornhusker Marriott Hotel — 6-9 p.m.; $40 (advance general admission); $60 (advance VIP Admission); $50 (at-the-door general admission) $70 (at-the-door VIP admission), 333 S. 13th St.
You have free articles remaining.
Live music — 10 a.m. Bill Hogan, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Telling Our Stories — 2-3 p.m. Speakers Martha Redbone and Margaret Huettl, free, Lied Center Commons; entrance is 150 feet north of main entrance, 301 N. 12th St. For more information: nebtoday@unl.edu.
Villa Marie Home & School for Exceptional Children fundraiser: Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. Doors; 7 p.m. Event begins, live music, Malpractice Band, silent auction, raffle, $20-$40, including dinner from Valentino's, 140 N. 13th St. Rococotheatre.com or 402-476-6540.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — A Hidden Life (PG-13): 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R): 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.