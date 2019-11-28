Calendar, 11-29 Friday

Events

Maverick Rodeo barrel racing: Noon-10 p.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Gameday Play Date at Lincoln Children’s Museum — Noon, drop off the kids 12 and younger, $45 (non-members); $35 (members), bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Quiver Stuffer Archery Fun Shoot — Noon-8 p.m. $5 (youth per hour); $10 (adults per hour), bring in one new archer and get entered into a drawing for an annual family pass, Game and Parks Outdoor Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

Santa Station: Noon-8 p.m. Visit Santa in a white cottage located between Von Maur and Talbots, photo opportunity, pay for a digital photo or take your own, free treats, SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.