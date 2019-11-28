Calendar, 11-29 Friday

Events
Maverick Rodeo barrel racing: Noon-10 p.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Gameday Play Date at Lincoln Children’s Museum — Noon, drop off the kids 12 and younger, $45 (non-members); $35 (members), bring a sack lunch for your kid, snacks and activities provided, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Quiver Stuffer Archery Fun Shoot — Noon-8 p.m. $5 (youth per hour); $10 (adults per hour), bring in one new archer and get entered into a drawing for an annual family pass, Game and Parks Outdoor Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Santa Station: Noon-8 p.m. Visit Santa in a white cottage located between Von Maur and Talbots, photo opportunity, pay for a digital photo or take your own, free treats, SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival — 4-8 p.m. Christmas trees decorated sponsored by local businesses and churches, kids' workshops, crafts, activities, free treats, photos with Santa, raffles, bid on trees, wreaths and centerpieces, $7 (adults); free (kids Friday only), kids must be accompanied by adult; $25 (family ticket), 345 Speedway Circle.
Turkey Chase go kart races — 10 a.m. pit gates open; 2:30 p.m. hot laps start, $5 (kids 12 and under); $10 (general admission); $20 (pit pass all ages), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Very Vintage Christmas Market — 4-6 p.m. $10, VIP shopping party, free holiday treats, live Christmas music, get first dibs on goods; 6-9 p.m. $5 general admission; free for kids 12 and under, bring a nonperishable food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln for $1 off admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.