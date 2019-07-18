{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Barnes & Noble: Storytime — 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. 

Cornhusker State Games Opening Ceremonies — 8 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students (6-18). Seacrest Field, 70th & A streets.

Live music — 10:30-11:15 a.m. The Time Burners, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. 

Move More Lincoln free fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Noyes Art Gallery: 3rd Friday event — 6-9 p.m. "Show Your Pride," Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. 

One Book-One Lincoln 10:30 a.m. Discussions on finalists for the Lincoln reading program, Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. 

Stepping On, Building Confidence and Reducing Falls Class — 10 a.m.-noon. Free, Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, 3131 O St.

SouthPointe Pavilions Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jarana Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

"Won't You Be My Neighbor" — 6-8 p.m. Free documentary about the beloved Mr. Rogers, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center —"The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35, 7:15 and 9:55 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5, 7 and 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

