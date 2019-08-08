{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.

Elvis Tribute: Cornhusker Social Hall — 7 p.m. Joseph Hall celebrates Elvis Presley, $20, 2940 Corhusker highway. Tickets:  Josehphhallelvis.com/events/543/ or 402-617-4477. 

Haymarket in White: Dinner and Dance — 6:30-11 p.m., $54, Haymarket District, Canopy Street (T to Q streets). Tickets: Lincolnhaymarket.org.

Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. 

Move More Lincoln: Balls and bands fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Stretch and strengthen, free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Movie night: Trinity Lutheran Church — 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, ice cream and chips, outdoor arts and crafts; 9 p.m. movie starts, “Mary Poppins Returns,” bring blankets and chairs, free, popcorn provided, 724 S. 12th St.

Ice skating— 1-3:15 p.m., $6 (adults), $5 (kids), $3 skate rental, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. 

Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.  

Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30 p.m. AM FM, ’80s dance band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.  

Fall prevention class — 10 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St. 

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. 

Yer Mom's Comedy Night — 7 p.m. $20, James Arthur Vineyards, 2901 W. Raymond Road, tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments