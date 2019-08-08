Events
Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Elvis Tribute: Cornhusker Social Hall — 7 p.m. Joseph Hall celebrates Elvis Presley, $20, 2940 Corhusker highway. Tickets: Josehphhallelvis.com/events/543/ or 402-617-4477.
Haymarket in White: Dinner and Dance — 6:30-11 p.m., $54, Haymarket District, Canopy Street (T to Q streets). Tickets: Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln: Balls and bands fitness class — Noon-12:45 p.m. Stretch and strengthen, free, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Movie night: Trinity Lutheran Church — 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, ice cream and chips, outdoor arts and crafts; 9 p.m. movie starts, “Mary Poppins Returns,” bring blankets and chairs, free, popcorn provided, 724 S. 12th St.
Ice skating— 1-3:15 p.m., $6 (adults), $5 (kids), $3 skate rental, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St.
Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (skate rental available), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30 p.m. AM FM, ’80s dance band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Fall prevention class — 10 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Yer Mom's Comedy Night — 7 p.m. $20, James Arthur Vineyards, 2901 W. Raymond Road, tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.