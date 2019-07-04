Events
Barnes & Noble: Passport to Playcation — 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome to join hands-on activities, free, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families through Labor Day, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Books Between Friends — 5-6 p.m. Book club created for the needs of autistic adults, ages 18-25, Walt Branch Library, Room 1, 6701 S. 14th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln free fitness class: Tai chi — noon-12:45 p.m. Moving for better balance, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Pet therapy dog visit from Zeke — 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
SouthPointe Pavilions Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.