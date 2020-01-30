Calendar, 1-31 Friday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.
"The Importance of Being Earnest" — 7:30 p.m. $15 (students); $25 (adults), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Nebraska Boat Sport and Travel Show: Lancaster Event Center — Noon-9 p.m. Free for veterans all day, tickets at door only, $10 (adults); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under), get $1 off admission with can of food donation for the Food Bank, one discount per person, 4100 N. 84th St. Nebraskasportsshow.com.
Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Association Trade Show: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Exhibit Hall, free for PHCC members, $5 per class session (nonmembers), 4100 N. 84th St. More information: phccne.org or 531-739-7419.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Ties & Tiaras: A father-daughter dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Get dressed up in your best attire for dancing, food, quality time with dads and daughters, $5 (daughter); $10 (dad), City Impact Church, 1035 N. 33rd St. Register: mercycity-church.brushfire.com/events/461872.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts, Animation (PG-13), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts, Live Action (R), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts, Documentary (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
