Calendar, 1-31 Friday

Events

Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" — 7:30 p.m. $15 (students); $25 (adults), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.

Nebraska Boat Sport and Travel Show: Lancaster Event Center — Noon-9 p.m. Free for veterans all day, tickets at door only, $10 (adults); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under), get $1 off admission with can of food donation for the Food Bank, one discount per person, 4100 N. 84th St. Nebraskasportsshow.com.