Events
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Book signing — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meet Tayden Bundy, author of "Beyond Lincoln: A History of Nebraska Hauntings," Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
C-SPAN bus visit to Lincoln — 2-5 p.m. A high-tech bus with 11 large-screen tablets on board, along with selfie station, video library and educational resources, Capitol, 14th and K streets.
Cosmic roller skating — 7-10 p.m. $5 (with or without skate rental), Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Dinner with the Giraffes — 6-8 p.m. One-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and train ride, $40 nonmembers, $30 members, must RSVP; Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
DAV Mobile Service Office — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Counseling and filing assistance for Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, 3901 N. 70th St.
Hickman Hay Days: Day 1 — 5-9 p.m. Beer Garden at The Bee, 6740 Woodland Blvd.; 9 p.m. Movie on the lawn, Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Third St., Hickman.
Hy-Vee Community Match day at the Lincoln Children’s Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Play in the new Hy-Vee exhibit, explore the museum, free cookies, Hy-Vee will match money for every ticket purchased, 1420 P St.
Flag presentation —10-10:30 a.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Harper Lee Roen will be presented with flags donated by the Navy, Governor's Reception Room 2316, Capitol, 1445 K St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Bill & Patti Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln free fitness class: Movement with Mitzi — Noon-12:45 p.m. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Open ice skating— 1-3:15 p.m., $6 (adults), $5 (kids), $3 skate rental, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St.
Roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without skate rental, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com.
Fall prevention class — 10 a.m. to noon. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. No Better Cause, pop, soul and funk music, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Willie Wonka Jr. — 7 p.m. $12 (adults); $10 (students), Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org or 402-477-2600.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.