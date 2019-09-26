Events
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre: "The Little Mermaid" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.; 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Fall Fest at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 5-8 p.m. Live music, a live bird show, wagon rides and tons of great native plants to be given away and purchased, $5 suggested donation, 11700 SW 100th St. Scp@audubon.org.
Huskers Helping the Homeless — 5:30 p.m. Meet for dinner; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Donations will be collected in the downtown area, benefiting the Matt Talbot Kitchen in providing meals, Hopcat, 601 P St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Patty and Bill Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Move More Lincoln: line dance class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Opening Night with Husker Hoops — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Family-friendly games; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 4 p.m.; "Shadow" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.