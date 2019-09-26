{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theatre: "The Little Mermaid" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.; 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.

Fall Fest at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 5-8 p.m. Live music, a live bird show, wagon rides and tons of great native plants to be given away and purchased, $5 suggested donation, 11700 SW 100th St. Scp@audubon.org.

Huskers Helping the Homeless — 5:30 p.m. Meet for dinner; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Donations will be collected in the downtown area, benefiting the Matt Talbot Kitchen in providing meals, Hopcat, 601 P St. 

Live music — 10 a.m. Patty and Bill Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Move More Lincoln: line dance class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St.

Opening Night with Husker Hoops — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-8 p.m. Family-friendly games; 8-11 p.m. Live DJ, 350 Canopy St. 

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road.    

Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 4 p.m.; "Shadow" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments