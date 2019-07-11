Events
Barnes & Noble: Passport to Playcation — 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome to join hands-on activities, free, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families through Labor Day, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Bluestem Miniature Horse Show — Noon. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Free Fitness Day at all YMCA locations — Ages 19 and up, bring a valid photo ID, see website for a YMCA near you. Ymcalincoln.org.
IndiExplore Kids' Event: Learn about bees with Bax's Bee Barf — 10- 11 a.m. Bax's local beekeeping will teach kids how to save bees, read a book and hands-on bee-themed activity, free, Indigo Bridge, 701 P St.
Lights for Liberty Rally and Nationwide Vigil — 7-9 p.m. Shining a light on human detention camps, prayer and speakers, Capitol, north side, 1445 K St.; 9 p.m. Light your candles nationwide.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Meadowlark Music festival — 7 p.m. Howard Levy's Brazilian Fantasy, Fuse Co-working, 151 N. Eighth St.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move More Lincoln free fitness class: Qigong — Noon-12:45 p.m. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Movies in the Park: “Wonder Park” — 8 p.m. Bring your blanket, chair and snacks, free, Shildneck Bandshell, Antelope Park, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through July 22, sponsored by Campus Life, Capitol, 1445 K St.
SouthPointe Pavilions Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. "Come Together" Band music of the Beatles, bring a blanket or chair, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.