Events
Auction for 51 Serving Hands art work sculptures — 5 p.m. Doors open, live music, Shucks Brothers Trio; 7 p.m. Public auction of 39 six-foot sculptures and 12 small sculptures, free event, proceeds benefiting Campus Life and the artists, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Apple Roofing Trick-or-Treat event — 5-7 p.m. Wear your costumes, get treats from 15 decorated offices, enter for family fun prize package, Apple Roofing headquarters, 4833 N. 32nd St.
Christmas Boutique: St. Teresa's Thrift Shop — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, Knights of Columbus Hall, 6044 South St.
Cooper YMCA Halloween party — 5:30-7:30 p.m. $1 for goodie bags that include coupons, candy and coloring sheets, food available for purchase, 6767 S. 14th St.
First Plymouth Choir Cabaret — 6:30 p.m. Doors; 7:30 p.m. Show. Cabaret style, animated movies and circus-themed songs, pizza and salad buffet, be prepared to buy your own drinks, $30 (per seat); $200 (table of 8), Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill, 1501 Center Park Road. Firstplymouth.org.
"Halloween" movie screening — 10 p.m. Admission $6, Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lawyer in the City: Free legal clinic for people in need — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lutheran Family Services Health 360 Facility, 2301 O St.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Bill and Patty Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Pep Rally at the Railyard — 3-11 p.m. Cornhusker Marching Band, games, beverages, family activities, 3-8 p.m.; live DJ, 8-11 p.m., 350 Canopy St.
Trunk-or-Treat Spooktacular — 6:30-9 p.m. Wear your costumes, treats, haunted house, live DJ, free event, Nebraska Cheer Court, 1210 Infinity Court.
Wagon rides at Pioneers Park — Book a 30-minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R) 4:25, 7:00, 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska University Board of Regents — 9 a.m. Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. Board Room.
Nebraska Power Review Board — 9 a.m. Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South. First floor, hearing room.