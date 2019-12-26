Calendar, 12-28 Friday

Events
Ice skating: Railyard — 5 p.m.-midnight. Skate rental: $6 (11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Gifted Show: Lux Center for the Arts — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ceramics, painting, photography, pottery, textiles and more artwork for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.
Music performance — 10 a.m. The Bill and Patty Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Nebraska Kart Shootout — 9:30 a.m. hot laps; 11:30 a.m. heat races, $10 (adults); free (5 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Star City Bull Bash — 8 p.m., $5-$35, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must have a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, on "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 (lunch); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.