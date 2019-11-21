{{featured_button_text}}

Friends of the International Quilt Museum's Art Market — 1-7 p.m. Holiday items available for purchase, free admission, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Lemon Anderson — noon. Tony Award-winning writer, actor and Nike brand ambassador, working with students of diverse backgrounds. Free. Nebraska Union auditorium, 1400 R St. 

Live music — 10 a.m. The Bill and Patty Show, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.  

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: Trumpet legend Bobby Shew — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $12.50 (students), Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. 402-477-8446.

Sip, Chalk Create: Christmas Workshop Chalk paint party — 7-9 p.m. $15, choose from a variety of home decor signs to create, make and take with you, registration required at momscre8tive@gmail.com, Roc N Joe Coffee, 5025 Lindberg St. 

Rural Health Advisory Commission meeting — 1:30-4 p.m. Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

