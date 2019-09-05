{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

"Anticipating Your Future Self" seminar  — 10 a.m. Speaker Julie Masters, topic is about aging gracefully, Hillcrest Firethorn, 8601 Firethorn Lane. 

"Be the Light" event — 8 a.m. Laugh, worship and learn with other women of faith, see website for cost and register: womenoffaith.com, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. 

Lincoln High School Class of ’74 Reunion — 7 p.m., The Local Bar, 2755 Jamie Lane, food and drink available for purchase.

Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Live music — 11 a.m. Sylvia Griffith, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. 

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane. 

Move More Lincoln: "Sit and Be Fit" class — Noon-12:45 p.m. 

Pet therapy dog Zeke to visit —10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Open House: Repertory Theater — 5-6:30 p.m. Meet the Rep's new director, Christina Kirk, Temple Lobby, free, 12th and R streets. 

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.

Storytime — 11 a.m. Reading and a hands-on activity, Barnes & Noble, 2910 Pine Lake Road. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Register 

English language volunteer tutor orientation  1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

