Calendar, 1-17 Friday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Book talks for adults: Bethany Library — 10:30 a.m. Share with others the book you are reading, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Jimmy Mack, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Nebraska deer and game expo: Lancaster Event Center — 3-9 p.m. $10 (16 and up); $5 (6-15); free (5 and under); half price all day (ladies), 4100 N. 84th St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Conference Room D, fourth floor, 1526 K St.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10; speaker is Kevin Chang, pianist, on "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
