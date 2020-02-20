Calendar, 2-21 Friday

Events
Art show: Bryan East Art Gallery wall — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, through Feb. 28, free, 1600 S. 48th St.
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Book signing —5 p.m. Tim McDermott, author of “Deadly Propensity,” Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
Heartland Cancer Foundation Mardi Gras Gala — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Bourbon Street happy hour, ballroom dinner, silent auction; 9 p.m. After party, Dueling Pianos Band, tickets from $125, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 N. 13th St. heartlandcancerfoundation.org/mardigras.
Kids Dream Winter film "Playmobil" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, $3; visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Let's Glow Crazy Family dance party — 5:30-7 p.m. Free for members; $5-12 for nonmembers, Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Ymcalincoln.org/copple-family-dance-party.
"The Highest Yellow" opera — 7:30 p.m. Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center 402-472-4747.
Indiexplore: Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Speaker, book reading, hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.
Music performance — 10 a.m. Lloyd McCarter Band, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Native Voices exhibit — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. View the connection between wellness, illness and cultural life through interviews with Native people, free, Love Library South second floor, 1318 R St.
Read aloud storytime — 11 a.m. Designed for parents with kids up to age 8, free, Gateway Mallplay space near Dillard's, 6100 O St.
The United Way Winter Games — 7 p.m. Teams of four, $60, cornhole, beer pong, Mario Kart, giant Jenga and more, 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:10 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR): 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Rural Health Advisory Commission — 1:30-4 p.m. State Office Building, Conference Room LL-B, 301 Centennial Mall South.
